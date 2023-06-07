3 people charged in drive-by shooting

Jun. 7—HIGH POINT — A 20-year-old man and two teenage boys have been arrested in a drive-by shooting in May that injured a 19-year-old man on a bicycle.

The injured man told police that someone in a passing vehicle shot him about 1:15 p.m. May 24 in the 600 block of Grayson Street, where officers found several shell casings, the High Point Police Department said. One of the shots hit him in the leg.

Ryan M. Atwater of High Point was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was arrested May 30 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of stolen goods and carrying a concealed gun.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting injury. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.

No other information about the shooting has been released.