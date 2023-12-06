3 people charged in "riot" outside of Wild Greg's Saloon that left man with broken jaw

Three people were arrested Monday for allegedly starting a "riot" at Wild Greg's Saloon in November after Thanksgiving, injuring multiple people.

Manuel Castillo, Jayson Erving and Shawnte Scott were charged with aggravated rioting for allegedly causing a scene of violent chaos outside of the downtown Pensacola bar on Nov. 25.

"Manuel Castillo, Shawnte Scott and Jayson Erving willfully participated as the aggressors in a large violent public disturbance, with multiple other unidentified suspects, acting with a common intent to assist each other in violence, which caused great bodily harm to (a victim)," court records say.

Witnesses to the incident told law enforcement officers that Castillo kicked the victim in the face after the man had already been unconscious in front of Wild Greg's.

Then witnesses said they saw Scott sit on top of the unconscious victim before he "struck him multiple times." Once the victim was sent to the hospital, medical personnel told Pensacola police officers that he had sustained a fractured jaw in two places and would need to undergo surgery.

A second victim who chose not to press charges told law enforcement he attempted to break up the altercation involving Castillo, but Castillo began striking him in the face, leaving bruises near his eye.

Wild Greg's security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which allegedly shows Castillo, Erving and Scott attacking the first victim and his two friends.

Wild Greg's sued: Wild Greg's Saloon has been sued by eight people since 2016. Here are their claims

"Castillo is observed striking (the victim) so hard in the face he fell to the ground," documents say. "It was during this time Castillo can be observed running up to (the victim) as he laid on the ground defenseless, and kick him in the face with his right foot."

Although Castillo and Scott were arrested the day of the alleged incident, Erving was not found until the following day when he returned to Wild Greg's to "locate the victims in this case that they fought."

When Erving was arrested, he claimed self-defense, but surveillance footage allegedly shows him hitting one of the victim's friends first and then "slamming him to the ground" before continuing to punch him.

All three individuals were booked into Escambia County Jail. Erving was released Wednesday at midnight on $5,000 bond, and Scott remains in custody on $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

Castillo, however, was charged with aggravated battery and simple assualt on top of the riot charge. He remains in jail on $155,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Wild Greg's Saloon in downtown Pensacola saw riot Thanksgiving weekend