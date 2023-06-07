3 people charged in weekend robbery, shooting at Lansing Twp. apartment

LANSING TWP. — Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Lansing man during a robbery Saturday night on the township's west side.

The suspects — a man and two women from Lansing — were caught early Sunday following a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, Lansing Township police said Wednesday.

They were arraigned Tuesday in 55th District Court, about three days after a 42-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in an apartment at an unspecified location. The man's car and other belongings were stolen, and the suspects were driving that vehicle during the vehicle chase, police said.

Lansing police, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office and the Eaton County Sheriff's Office were involved in the pursuits and subsequent arrests, township police said.

Alontae Blackmon, 20, is charged with assault with attempt to murder, armed robbery and various weapons counts.

Icyona Nick-Hills, 19, is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree fleeing and eluding. Brionna Blankenship, 18, faces an armed robbery charge.

A judge set cash bonds ranging from $25,000 for Nick-Hills to $250,000 for Blackmon.

A hearing to determine whether they should stand trial on the charges is set for June 20. It was unclear which attorneys are representing them.

Township police lauded the Lansing Township Fire Department for helping save the shooting victim's life.

"LTPD would also like to thank the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff's Office and Eaton County Sheriff's Office for their fast work in locating and apprehending dangerous suspects within less than three hours of the initial report," township police said in a news release.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 3 charged in weekend robbery, shooting at Lansing Twp. apartment