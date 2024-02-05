3 people cling to tree for hours as raging floods swamp vehicle, California rescuers say

Three people clung to a tree after rapid floodwaters swallowed their vehicle in California, rescuers said.

Firefighters responded at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 5 to the Cajon area, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rescuers said the people had tried to drive across a flooded road when they got stuck in the water.

The three passengers then climbed a tree to find safety from the rushing waters, rescuers said.

They still have not been able to rescue anyone. Water levels are so high and moving so fast this is one of the most difficult rescues I’ve ever witnessed.



I was so cold and drenched. I had to go back to the car. I can’t imagine what those people are going through out there.… pic.twitter.com/J3M9tYqC5G — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) February 5, 2024

A video shows a rescuer reach the people as the water rises toward the top of the vehicle, Brandy Carlos posted on X on her account FirePhotoGirl.

“Water levels are so high and moving so fast this is one of the most difficult rescues I’ve ever witnessed,” Carlos wrote.

The people were rescued after about two hours, fire officials said.

No one was injured, but they were checked for hypothermia.

Cajon is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Southern California hit with heavy rain

An atmospheric river has soaked Southern California with heavy rain and strong winds. Atmospheric rivers are sections of the atmosphere that carry condensed water vapor from the tropics to land, which can lead to flooding, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that included San Bernardino County from 1:53 a.m. Feb. 5 through the afternoon of Feb. 6.

“Locally catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is possible with this event. Extensive roadway flooding is likely,” the weather agency reported.

San Bernardino County also declared a state of emergency following an extreme weather warning, flood watches and a winter storm warning over the past few days.

What to do in a flood

Floods are the most common natural disaster in the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security. They can develop both slowly and quickly, and flash floods can come without warning.

If you’re under a flood warning or are experiencing flooding, officials say you should follow these steps to help keep you safe:

Find safe shelter immediately.

Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwaters.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

Stay in your car if it’s trapped in rapidly moving water, or go on the roof if the water is rising inside the vehicle.

Evacuate if told to do so. Listen to local responders.

Move to higher ground or if you’re trapped in a building, move to the highest possible level.

Only get on your roof if necessary, and don’t climb into a closed attic.

