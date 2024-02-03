3 people in custody after a Dunn man’s murder, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Suspects wanted in connection for a murder of a Dunn man have been taken into custody, Dunn Police Department said.

Family grieving after Dunn dad of 2 gunned down at home; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run, police say

According to police, Brandon Giles was murdered outside of his home located in the 700 block of N. Ellis Avenue on Sunday.

Three suspects who were wanted in connection for the murder of Giles are in custody, police said.

Dunn Police Department said in a post on Facebook, they continue to keep the family of Giles in their thoughts and prayers.

