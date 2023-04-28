3 people in custody in Texas after-prom shooting that injured 11

Three people were taken into custody in Texas in connection with a shooting at an after-prom party that left 11 people injured, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

No details were immediately released about the three people who officials called suspects. A news conference was expected Friday.

They were taken into custody at a residence in Newton by sheriff’s deputies conducting a search warrant Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Image: Crime scene tape cordons off the scene of a shooting on April 23, 2023, in Jasper, Texas. (Mike Lout / KJAS, Jasper, Texas via AP)

The shooting erupted at an after-prom party at a home in north Jasper County shortly after midnight Sunday, officials have said.

There were around 250 people at the party when the shooting happened, the sheriff’s office has said. No one is reported to have died in the incident.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com