3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Three people were fatally shot at a restaurant in Kenosha, Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

Two others were injured and taken to hospitals.

The suspected shooter had not been found at the time of writing.

A shooter killed three people and injured two others at a Wisconsin tavern early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at The Somers House Tavern in Kenosha just after midnight, as CNN reported.

Sgt. David Wright, the spokesperson for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, told the outlet that authorities were first contacted about the incident at 12:42 a.m.

The two surviving victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for "serious injuries," according to CNN.

Wright said the shooting appeared to be a "targeted and isolated incident," as reported by The Kenosha News. Officials do not think the gunman is a threat to the public.

As of April 16, there have been at least 147 mass shootings in the US since the start of 2021, according to the Gun Violence Database. The database defines a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Mass shootings have increased by nearly 73% in the first three months of 2021 as compared to the same time period in 2020, as Insider's Haven Orecchio-Egresitz and Hannah Beckler previously reported.

Experts believe the increase in mass shootings is likely the result of a contagion effect, in which one shooting acts as a risk factor for another.

