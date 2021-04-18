3 people dead in 'active shooting' incident in Austin, Texas where the shooter is still at-large
Three people were killed during what police called an "active shooting" in Austin, Texas.
Police are still looking for the shooter, which they believe is Stephen Nicholas Broderick.
Broderick is a former detective with a pending charge for felony sexual assault of a minor.
Three people were killed Sunday during what police initially described as an "active shooting" in the city of Austin, Texas, on Sunday. At a news conference, police identified the suspect but said they are still looking for him.
Austin Police responded to an "active shooter" situation at the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trail just around 11:42 a.m. local time. The Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed Sunday three adults were killed.
Police later said the victims were two adult women and an adult male. A child was also involved but was unharmed and is in police custody, Interim Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said at a news conference Sunday.
Police said the shooting took place at an apartment complex that is located near the Great Hills Plaza and The Arboretum shopping centers, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Chacon said police believe the identity of the suspect, who is still at large, is 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick.
Chacon said police believe Broderick intended to shoot the victims but said that "danger remains high" and advised the community to continue to shelter in place while police searched for him.
According to the Statesman, Broderick has a background in law enforcement and is a former Travis County sheriff's office detective with a pending felony charge for the sexual assault of a minor. Broderick resigned from the department after his arrest last year, according to the report.
Broderick's wife filed for divorce and a protective order after his arrest, the Statesman first reported, citing court documents.
There are no other known victims at this time, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
