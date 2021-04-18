3 people dead in 'active shooting' incident in Austin, Texas where the shooter is still at-large

Connor Perrett
·2 min read
Austin Fatal Shooting
Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. AP Photo/Jim Vertuno

  • Three people were killed during what police called an "active shooting" in Austin, Texas.

  • Police are still looking for the shooter, which they believe is Stephen Nicholas Broderick.

  • Broderick is a former detective with a pending charge for felony sexual assault of a minor.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Three people were killed Sunday during what police initially described as an "active shooting" in the city of Austin, Texas, on Sunday. At a news conference, police identified the suspect but said they are still looking for him.

Austin Police responded to an "active shooter" situation at the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trail just around 11:42 a.m. local time. The Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed Sunday three adults were killed.

Police later said the victims were two adult women and an adult male. A child was also involved but was unharmed and is in police custody, Interim Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said at a news conference Sunday.

Police said the shooting took place at an apartment complex that is located near the Great Hills Plaza and The Arboretum shopping centers, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Chacon said police believe the identity of the suspect, who is still at large, is 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick.

Chacon said police believe Broderick intended to shoot the victims but said that "danger remains high" and advised the community to continue to shelter in place while police searched for him.

According to the Statesman, Broderick has a background in law enforcement and is a former Travis County sheriff's office detective with a pending felony charge for the sexual assault of a minor. Broderick resigned from the department after his arrest last year, according to the report.

Broderick's wife filed for divorce and a protective order after his arrest, the Statesman first reported, citing court documents.

There are no other known victims at this time, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • At least three killed in Austin, Texas shooting

    Austin police, calling the situation "an active shooting incident," said they were searching for a suspect."While a suspect is still at large, it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," Austin police said on Twitter.The shooting occurred near a popular shopping area in the northwest part of the city, which is the capital of Texas.Police know the identity of the gunman, according to a report by KVUE-TV in Austin.

  • Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, has died at age 78

    Mark and Donnie Wahlberg both posted tributes to their mother, Alma Wahlberg, who appeared on the A&E series "Wahlburgers."

  • Authorities Respond to Deadly Active Shooting Scene in Austin, Texas

    Three people were pronounced dead on the scene during an active shooter incident in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) reported.Footage shared by local resident Meg Bonacorsi shows the city’s police and fire departments as well as authorities from ATCEMS on the scene in a northern suburb of Austin.Austin Police said the shooter was still at large and asked locals to shelter in place. “While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public,” police said.No additional victims had been reported as of 12:45 pm local time on Sunday, according to ATCEMS.This is a developing story. Credit: Meg Bonacorsi via Storyful

  • Wrong-way crash injures 2 in NE Houston

    A driver somehow ended up in the westbound lanes driving the wrong way on East Little York early Sunday before crashing head-on into another car, police said.

  • 3 dead in 'domestic' shooting situation in Austin, Texas

    "We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity," Austin police said in a tweet.

  • One killed, one injured, another missed in three police shootings in Miami-Dade, Broward

    In an unusually violent day for law enforcement in South Florida, police in Miami-Dade and Broward counties fired their weapons at three people Thursday, killing one, injuring another and missing a third.

  • Chris Cuomo said police reform won't happen until 'white people's kids start getting killed'

    CNN host's statement about police reform in America was met with mixed reactions on Twitter.

  • Three people dead in ‘active shooting incident’ in Austin, Texas

    Police say the suspect is still at large but it appears to have been an isolated domestic situation Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Photograph: Jim Vertuno/AP Three people were shot dead in Austin on Sunday, authorities in Texas said. No suspects were in custody. Law enforcement officials closed off roadways in the Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway area of the city for an “active shooting incident”, according to a tweet from the city’s police department. The Austin-Travis county emergency medical services (ATCEMS) said three adults were dead with gunshot wounds, and that the scene was still active. It said there were no reports of any other victims. Austin police said that while the suspect was still at large on Sunday afternoon, it appeared to have been an isolated domestic situation and there was no risk to the general public. Austin police were looking for a 41-year-old man, interim police chief Joe Chacon said. Local media reported that the man was though to be a former county detective. The victims were two women and a man, Chacon added. A child was involved in the incident but he is now safe in police custody. The killings followed a spate of mass shootings in the US in recent weeks, including a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday night that left eight people dead. A social media post from the network KXAN showed emergency vehicles at the scene in Austin. The incident began just before noon local time when shots were reported at an apartment complex near the Arboretum shopping mall. Police urged residents in the vicinity to stay inside while a manhunt was under way. Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe’s, said police and ambulances came “pouring in” to the area as he was leaving. He didn’t hear any shooting. “The cops had their guns out,” he said. “Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars. There were cops coming from everywhere.” ATCEMS spokeswoman Capt Christa Stedman said said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed. She said they responded to an area that included a strip mall, several retail stores with a large apartment complex behind it. More details to follow…

  • A fiery Tesla crash killed two people outside of Houston. Authorities say nobody was driving.

    The crash comes amid scrutiny of Tesla's Autopilot technology, which critics say is ripe for abuse. It's unclear whether Autopilot was on.

  • Sure Signs You May Have Dementia, According to the CDC

    It can be scary, to not trust your own mind, and that's the betrayal sufferers of dementia feel every day—and there are many of them. "Of those at least 65 years of age, there" are "projected to be nearly 14 million by 2060," says the CDC. "Because dementia is a general term, its symptoms can vary widely from person to person. People with dementia have problems with" the following symptoms you're about to read about. See what the CDC says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 1 You May Have Memory Issues "Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities," says the CDC. "Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging." Memory loss—"forgetting events, repeating yourself or relying on more aids to help you remember (like sticky notes or reminders)"—is a key signifier. 2 You May Have Attention Issues Your mind might wander, or you may be making many mistakes, like "misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps: placing car keys in the washer or dryer or not being able to retrace steps to find something," says the CDC. 3 You May Have Communication Issues You may have "new problems with words in speaking or writing: having trouble following or joining a conversation or struggling to find a word you are looking for (saying 'that thing on your wrist that tells time' instead of 'watch')." 4 You May Have Trouble With Reasoning, Judgment, and Problem Solving If you find yourself having "challenges in planning or solving problems: having trouble paying bills or cooking recipes you have used for years," then that is cause for concern. 5 You May Have Issues With Visual Perception Beyond Typical Age-Related Changes in Vision Are you "having more difficulty with balance or judging distance, tripping over things at home, or spilling or dropping things more often?" Then that is a sign of dementia.RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta 6 These Are Other Signs That May Point to Dementia The CDC days the following can be worrying signs:"Getting lost in a familiar neighborhoodUsing unusual words to refer to familiar objectsForgetting the name of a close family member or friendForgetting old memoriesNot being able to complete tasks independently" 7 What to Do If You Fear You Have Dementia Contact a medical professional if you're in need of help. "A healthcare provider can perform tests on attention, memory, problem solving and other cognitive abilities to see if there is cause for concern," says the CDC. "A physical exam, blood tests, and brain scans like a CT or MRI can help determine an underlying cause." So see your doctor, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise

  • Mother: Girl, boyfriend fought before Tenn. school shooting

    A Tennessee woman said she called police about a physical fight involving her daughter and the girl's boyfriend before he was fatally shot by officers in a high school bathroom. Regina Perkins said she called police last Monday on 17-year-old as Anthony J. Thompson Jr., the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Police said Thompson had a gun inside Austin-East Magnet High School in east Knoxville later Monday and was shot to death in a confrontation with officers in a bathroom.

  • Column: Caitlyn Jenner for governor of California? What a terrible idea

    Why do Americans — and especially Californians — fall for the lure of celebrity-politicians?

  • NC man, Texas girlfriend posed inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Next stop: A courtroom

    A QAnon devotee and a lifestyle coach posted photos and live videos during Jan. 6 riot, FBI document shows.

  • Man convicted of killing friend and encasing him in ‘tomb,’ Colorado officials say

    A Colorado man was sentenced to life in prison in the killing of his childhood friend, officials say.

  • Drunken bar patrons kept CMPD from helping gunshot victim. State yanks liquor permit

    ‘Intoxicated’ and ‘uncooperative’ crowd blocked and injured police officers, NC Law Enforcement Division says.

  • There were only 18 days in 2020 that the police didn't kill somebody, according to police accountability data

    Mapping Police Violence found that police officers killed more than 1,100 people in 2020, nearly 30% of whom were Black.

  • 3 killed in shooting at Wisconsin bar, manhunt launched for suspect

    “We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” the Kenosha County Sheriff said.

  • Lonnie Walker IV with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns

    Lonnie Walker IV (San Antonio Spurs) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 04/17/2021

  • Tucker: Calls out Utah's GOP governor for endorsing 'racist' scholarship program

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host blasts the pervasive spread of identity politics

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – April 18th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $61,500 levels would support a breakout day for the broader market.