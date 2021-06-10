3 people dead, including a child, after a shooting inside a Palm Beach County Publix

A woman, a man and a child were found shot to death inside a Royal Palm Beach Publix Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

PBSO said that’s what deputies saw when they got to the Publix at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. around 11:40 a.m. Though detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting, PBSO says they know one of the dead people was the shooter and there’s not a public threat or active shooter situation.

This developing story will be updated as more is learned.