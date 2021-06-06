3 people dead, including a corrections officer, and several others shot after a shooting during a Florida graduation celebration

A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A mass shooting resulted in 3 deaths, and others injured Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at the end of a graduation party in Miami-Dade County.

Among those who were killed, was a corrections officer, according to reports.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A mass shooting in Miami-Dade County, Florida, left three people dead and several others wounded early Sunday morning, according to police and reports.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m after a graduation party held at a hookah restaurant and lounge located in a strip mall, WPLG-TV reported.

As people were leaving, two cars drove into the strip mall and those who were inside started shooting, NBC News reported. According to the reports, the vehicles that were at the scene were described as a white Toyota Camry and a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.

Among those killed was a woman who was a state correctional officer, Tyleisha Taylor, who died at a hospital, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed Monday morning.

-Florida Department of Corrections (@FL_Corrections) June 7, 2021

The other two people who died were inside a car that contained a firearm and crashed into a Miami Dade College Kendall campus, according to NBC Miami.

The six people who were injured took themselves to nearby hospitals, according to WPLG-TV.

"Our community was again painfully struck by gun violence overnight. No one is immune, this shooting took the life of a correctional officer," Freddy Ramirez, Director of Miami-Dade Police Department, tweeted Sunday. "We all have the responsibility to report these killers. My deepest condolences to those affected by this intentional act of violence."

The incident follows a mass shooting in Miami-Dade last Sunday that left at least 2 people dead and more than 20 people injured.

Read the original article on Insider