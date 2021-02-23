3 people dead after shootout on I-96 in Detroit

Mark Hicks and James David Dickson, The Detroit News

Feb. 23—DETROIT — Michigan State Police are investigating a shootout Monday night on Interstate 96 in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth injured.

The incident was reported near Schaefer and Grand River on the city's west side.

Police say that just after 10:10 p.m., 911 calls came in about a shootout between two vehicles in the express lanes of I-96.

One of the drivers who exchanged gunfire with a man in another vehicle was killed, as was a passenger, a woman who died after being transported to a hospital. The man was in his 30s and the woman in her late 20s, police said. Both were from Detroit.

The man police believe shot at them fled from his vehicle, hopped a median wall, and tried to run across the freeway, but was hit by oncoming traffic and killed. He was in his late 20s and from Highland Park, police said.

The driver who hit him was not hurt, police said.

Police don't yet know what triggered the shootout as their investigation begins. The westbound express lanes were closed at Davison for several hours before being reopened to traffic early Tuesday morning.

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU official

    AstraZeneca expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply the European Union in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. AstraZeneca's contract with the EU, which was leaked last week, showed the company had committed to delivering 180 million doses to the 27-nation bloc in the second quarter. "Because we are working incredibly hard to increase the productivity of our EU supply chain, and doing everything possible to make use of our global supply chain, we are hopeful that we will be able to bring our deliveries closer in line with the advance purchase agreement," a spokesman for AstraZeneca said, declining to comment on specific figures.

  • Dolphins adding Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay is a dream. Wake up | Opinion

    Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place the franchise and transition tags on players and in so doing protect their rights to those pending free agents.

  • Far-right lawmaker takes over Oregon GOP in larger US shift

    A far-right senator who has rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party, showing how the GOP is taking a harder-line shift in some states and continuing to support former President Donald Trump. The ascendancy of state Sen. Dallas Heard reflects the bitter frustration felt by Republicans in Oregon, where Democrats dominate the Legislature, governor's office and other statewide offices.

  • Zendaya says her agency was 'stripped away' by critics who slammed 'Malcolm & Marie' for having a white director

    Zendaya, who is also a producer on the movie, maintains that she had a strong influence over the direction of the movie's script.

  • Canadian Parliament Votes to Recognize Uyghur Genocide

    The Canadian parliament passed a non-binding resolution on Monday declaring China’s treatment of its Uyghur citizens a “genocide.” The resolution puts pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to formally issue a declaration of genocide. Trudeau has resisted calls to do so, telling reporters last week that he wanted to be sure “all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed.” China has interned at least one million Uyghur and other Muslim citizens in so-called “reeducation camps” in the Xinjiang region. Reports of mass rape and forced sterilization of Uyghur women have emerged over the past year, and the U.S. moved to declare China’s actions a genocide during the last days of the Trump administration. Canada’s parliament voted 266-0 to declare a genocide, with Trudeau’s cabinet abstaining from the vote. The country is currently locked in a standoff with China over the fate of two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, detained by the Chinese government. The two men were arrested ten days after Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, who is wanted in the U.S. “The international community in general…takes very, very seriously the label of genocide and needs to ensure that when it is used, it is clearly and properly justified,” Trudeau said last week. China denies it is committing a genocide. “Western countries are in no position to say what the human rights situation in China looks like,” Chinese ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu told Reuters. “There is no so-called genocide in Xinjiang at all.”

  • India's richest family is planning to build the world's largest zoo, and the 280-acre project has already sparked a protest by animal activists

    Activists protested the Ambanis' acquisition of two black panthers from a state-run zoo.

  • Georgia Republican Perdue won't run for US Senate in 2022

    Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue said Tuesday that he will not run in 2022 to reclaim a seat in the U.S. Senate, eight days after the defeated Republican filed campaign paperwork that could have opened the way for him to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Perdue lost his reelection bid during a closely watched runoff last month against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

  • 'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are expecting baby No. 4. Here's a timeline of their 15-year relationship.

    MTV stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra been together for years and are expecting another child. Here's how their relationship has changed.

  • Huawei Mate X2 folding phone unveiled despite chip supply worries

    The firm claims the edge against rival Samsung, but faces a dwindling stockpile of smartphone chips.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • Jews split over storied charity's support for settlements

    Generations of Jews have dropped spare change into the iconic blue boxes of the Jewish National Fund, a 120-year-old Zionist organization that acquires land, plants trees and carries out development projects in the Holy Land. The debate has drawn attention to the fact that the KKL, which owns more than a tenth of all the land in Israel, has been quietly operating in the West Bank for decades, building and expanding settlements that most of the international community considers a violation of international law. A separate New York-based organization, also known as the Jewish National Fund, does not take a position on the settlements and mostly operates within Israel.

  • Tucker Carlson: 'Lockdown regime' is moving towards authoritarianism

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host examines the unintended consequences of the coronavirus pandemic

  • A New York man was killed by his own gender reveal explosive that detonated as he built it, police say

    Christopher Pekny's death follows a line of tragedies and disasters stemming from the viral trend of gender reveal parties.

  • What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump's tax records

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. fought for a year and a half to get access to former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Former prosecutors say the trove of records could give investigators new tools to determine whether Trump lied to lenders or tax officials, before or after he took office. Whether Trump's records will contain evidence of a crime is uncertain.

  • Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start

    The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Having made several significant overtures to Iran in its first weeks in office, the administration’s outreach has been all but shunned by the Iranians. Iran is shaping up to be a major test of the Biden administration's overall approach to foreign policy, which the president has said will realign itself with the kind of multilateral diplomacy that Trump shunned.

  • Hyundai launches 'Ioniq 5' in ambitious EV push

    Hyundai has launched the first in a planned family of electric vehicles.The new Ioniq 5 midsize crossover is the linchpin of the company’s long-term goal –to rank 3rd among the world’s electric vehicle makers by 2025.The Ioniq 5 will have a maximum driving range of about 298 miles,up 20% from the Kona EV - which previously had the longest range among Hyundai’s EV lineup.The company says the model is based on a new electric vehicle-only platformthat uses its own battery module technology and requires fewer components than Hyundai’s existing electric cars, enabling faster production at lower cost.It will offer two battery pack options - 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) or 72.6 kWh. Hyundai said in a statement that the Ioniq 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.The company is targeting sales of 100,000 units globally in 2022 across Europe, North America and South Korea.The automaker did not disclose the price of the new model, but Hyundai Motor Europe President Michael Cole said in Europe it would start at about $51,000 before government incentives.The launch of Ioniq 5 is part of Hyundai’s long-term goal to capture 10% of global EV sales by 2025.Together with its sister company Kia Corp, Hyundai aims to sell 1 million EVs in 2025 alone.Hyundai Motor President Chang Jae-hoon said, “We expect this year’s global EV demand will increase more than 30% versus last year.”

  • CNN re-imposes ban on Chris Cuomo interviewing his governor brother

    FOX News contributor and The Hill media columnist Joe Concha joins "The Story" with his reaction

  • COVID-19 survivors may be protected with just 1 vaccine dose, early studies suggest

    As COVID-19 vaccine doses remain in short supply, new preliminary studies suggest only giving one dose to people who've recovered from the disease is enough to protect them from reinfection. Past studies have shown COVID-19 survivors are left with antibodies that help protect them from reinfection for at least a few months, depending on how severe their infection was. Multiple not-yet-peer-reviewed studies still suggest they need another boost from a vaccine. But when they get the first dose of the two-dose regimens approved in the U.S., they see far higher levels of protection than people who get the first dose but weren't previously infected, suggesting that one shot is all they need for now. "Everyone should get vaccinated. Not everybody needs two shots," Viviana Simon, a professor of microbiology at New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the author of one study, summed it up to The Wall Street Journal. "As long as we can't deliver as much vaccine to everybody who wants it, I think it's an important consideration." That first dose is especially important for COVID-19 survivors when it comes to fighting off the B.1.351 variant of the virus, as studies show COVID-19 survivors' natural immunity may not be as effective as a vaccine against the strain. These studies come after other research suggests the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least 85 percent effective after just one dose and Moderna is at least 92 percent, leading some scientists to recommend holding off on distributing second doses until more at-risk populations get the first. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsDavid Perdue decides against 2022 Senate runDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it