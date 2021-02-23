3 people dead after shootout on I-96 in Detroit

Feb. 23—DETROIT — Michigan State Police are investigating a shootout Monday night on Interstate 96 in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth injured.

The incident was reported near Schaefer and Grand River on the city's west side.

Police say that just after 10:10 p.m., 911 calls came in about a shootout between two vehicles in the express lanes of I-96.

One of the drivers who exchanged gunfire with a man in another vehicle was killed, as was a passenger, a woman who died after being transported to a hospital. The man was in his 30s and the woman in her late 20s, police said. Both were from Detroit.

The man police believe shot at them fled from his vehicle, hopped a median wall, and tried to run across the freeway, but was hit by oncoming traffic and killed. He was in his late 20s and from Highland Park, police said.

The driver who hit him was not hurt, police said.

Police don't yet know what triggered the shootout as their investigation begins. The westbound express lanes were closed at Davison for several hours before being reopened to traffic early Tuesday morning.