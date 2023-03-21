A police investigation on a triple homicide was underway on the afternoon of March 21, 2023, near South 16th Place and East Winston Drive in south Phoenix.

Police are investigating three bodies found Tuesday morning in south Phoenix.

Police responded around 10:51 a.m. near South 16th Place and East Winston Drive, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Brian Bower said at a news briefing that officers received a call for a welfare check about 10:30 a.m. It is unclear who made the call or why.

Responding officers looked through windows and around the back fence, discovering the three people, Bower said.

Bower said officers found an adult and child in the backyard, and another adult dead in the home. All had been shot, and they were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

"Detectives are in the very early stages of this investigation," Bower said in an email on Tuesday morning. "Information of what led up to the deaths of the three individuals will not be known until the completion of this investigation."

The exact ages and identities of the two adults and child were not released. Bower said police have recovered surveillance video and are reviewing it.

A neighbor of the victims, Charisma Garcia, told The Arizona Republic that no one heard any gunshots or loud noises before the discovery of the bodies.

Garcia said the victims were a mother, a father and a young son, maybe 7, who had been living in the cul-de-sac house for a year.

"They kept to themselves, never really saw much of them, except for the lady,” Garcia said. “They had a little boy, and with my daughter being 3, it hits home.”

A deed signed in July states the homeowner is an unmarried woman.

Garcia said retirees make up most of the residents of an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Please check back to azcentral for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 adults, child shot dead at south Phoenix home