3 people died in a shooting at a Florida Publix, police say

Three people died in a shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that the three dead included one man, one woman, and a child.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the shooter is one of the three deceased people at the scene.

Three people died in a shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said deputies called to the scene found an adult male, an adult female, and a child dead from gunshot wounds inside the grocery store.

The identities of the victims remain unknown, including the gender of the shooter, but the sheriff's office said the gunman is one of the deceased and that it is not an active shooting.

Aerial video footage from the scene showed multiple law enforcement vehicles outside the Publix following the shooting and several employees gathered safely outside of the store.

Authorities haven't released more details about the shooting, including the motive or the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

