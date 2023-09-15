3 people facing federal charges following task force arrest

Three people are behind bars after authorities conducted two search warrants and found a substantial amount of money, drugs, and firearms in their homes.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, served the warrants in the 800 block of Southview Drive in Englewood and in the 700 block of Webster Street in Dayton.

Substantial amounts of Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine were found. Additionally, money and six firearms were seized.

Officials say the three people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. They are facing federal drug and weapons charges.

“Every day, these deadly drugs find their way into our county and cause immeasurable pain by taking the lives of our loved ones,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.” The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, in close collaboration with our partner agencies remain committed in ensuring those individuals bringing these lethal drugs into our community face the consequences of their actions.”

This incident remains under investigation.