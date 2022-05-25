3 people formally indicted in Cobb County golf course triple murder

Three men police say were involved in the death of a pro golfer were indicted last week.

“What hurts me the most is Gene bringing his two boys out, ages 5 and 7, beautiful boys, beautiful wife, happy family,” said Lou Bottino, general manager at Pinetree Country Club.

Gene Siller was a father, an employee and beloved golfer at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

It’s been nearly one year since he was shot and killed on the golf course, along with two other men; — it was a tragedy that struck the entire community.

“This guy was clearly on a killing spree, but our investigators noticed it right off,” Lt. Col. Cliff Kelker said.

Three suspects connected to the triple murder at the Pinetree County Club -- have been formally indicted by a Cobb County grand jury.

Bryan Rhoden is facing most of the charges in this 18-count indictment, including malice murder and felony murder.

Shortly after the murders, Rhoden was arrested in another county.

“Before even being called we had investigators come in on their days off,” and “when they dropped the warrant, we already had quite a bit of information on the suspect,” Kelker said.

Justin Pruitt, who is accused of helping Rhoden, is charged with felony murder and kidnapping.

Investigators say Pruitt helped Rhoden duct-tape and zip-tie Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson, before the two men drove them to the golf course, where both victims were found shot to death in the bed of a pickup truck on the 10th hole.

Rhoden is accused of shooting and killing Siller who just happened to be at the golf course.

