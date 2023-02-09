Investigation underway after 3 people found shot to death in Andover home

An investigation is underway after three people were found shot to death in a home in Andover, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m. found the three individuals suffering from fatal gunshot wounds inside a home at 48 Porter Road, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Tucker noted that all three victims were related. Their names haven’t been released.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers and a slew of detectives gathered outside of the home.

Police said that they aren’t looking for any suspects at this time and that there is no threat to the public.

“We believe this is a scene that is contained to 48 Porter Road,” Tucker said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to Tucker’s office are assisting Andover police with the investigation.

UPDATE: the Essex County DA says #Andover police got a 911 call just after three this morning. When they got to 48 Porter Rd, they found three people dead, with gunshot wounds. The DA says the victims are related. Investigators are working to notify next of kin. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/neqvNZ4td6 — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) February 9, 2023

BREAKING: #Andover police are on Porter Rd for a death investigation. Police say they found three people dead inside a home. They are not looking for any suspects. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/oOS8e9VSz4 — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) February 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW