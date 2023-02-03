Police say three bodies were found in a home on Canyon Drive in Avondale. Homicide investigators are at the street early Friday.

Three people were found dead in an Avondale home after police were called to the home early Friday.

Cincinnati police said they were called to a residence in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at 5:30 a.m. Officers found three bodies in the home and the homicide unit is conducting the investigation.

Police have not released any other details about the manner of death or ages of the people found in the home.

A victim advocate representative is also at the site, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers 513-352-3040 or the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit.

The Enquirer has a reporter at the site and will update this story as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 3 people found dead in Avondale home; homicide investigators respond