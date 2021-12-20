3 people found dead in Belvidere home on Union Avenue Sunday night

BELVIDERE — Three people were found dead Sunday night inside a home at the 600 block of Union Avenue, police said.

Officers found the bodies of an adult and two children inside the residence after Boone County authorities received a 911 call at about 9:45 p.m.

The information is preliminary, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of the people found inside the home or a cause of their deaths.

Illinois State Police and the Boone County Coroner are assisting Belvidere Police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belvidere Police at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

