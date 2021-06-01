3 people found shot dead in murder-suicide at west Fort Worth apartment, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Three people were found shot to death in a west Fort Worth apartment early Tuesday in what police called a murder-suicide.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims or their ages in an incident which police called domestic-related.

Fort Worth police responded to a call just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Jonah Drive.

When they went inside of the apartment, officers discovered the bodies of three people. The victims had apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene units responded to the scene.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details.

