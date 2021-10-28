3 people found dead inside Farmington home, suspect arrested

Oct. 28—A 26-year man was arrested on suspicion of murder after Farmington police found three people dead inside a home Wednesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a townhome in the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check the welfare of a person who was visiting. While investigating the call, officers found three adults dead in the home.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, and was booked into the Dakota County Jail. Jail records show Blake Thomas Maloney is being held on three counts of second-degree murder. He has not been charged.

Police Chief Gary Rutherford said the incident was not random.

"I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public," he said. "We are not looking for any additional suspects."

Farmington police are getting assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the investigation, along with the Hennepin County medical examiner's office.

The townhome is among many located west of Pilot Knob Road.

Maloney has no prior convictions in Minnesota, according to state records.