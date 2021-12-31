3 people found shot dead in Homewood South

Dec. 31—Pittsburgh police responded to a report of shots fired early Friday and discovered three people shot and killed inside a home in the city's Homewood South neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the department of public safety.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

When Zone 5 officers arrived, police said they initially found a woman deceased with a gunshot wound to her head.

SWAT responded and during a search of the home they located two additional victims.

Medics pronounced all three dead at the scene.

Two victims are female, and the third is male. None of the victims were immediately identified by police.

Police said the ages of the victims are not known at this time.

The agency's mobile crime unit and homicide detectives were still on the scene Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

