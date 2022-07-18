3 people, gunman killed in Indiana mall shooting, police say

Police tape Andri Tambunan/AFP/Getty Images

A man with a "long gun" and several magazines of ammunition opened fire at the food court of Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on Sunday evening, killing three people and wounding two others before a bystander with a handgun shot him dead, Greenwood police chief Jim Ison said Sunday night. The two wounded people, including a 12-year-old girl, were hospitalized and are in stable condition, he added. Greenwood is a city of about 60,000 just south of Indianapolis.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said the public is not in any further danger and the police department is in control of the scene. "We do know that someone we are calling the 'Good Samaritan' was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed," he said. "This person saved lives tonight." Ison identified the "Good Samaritan" as a 22-year-old male from nearby Bartholomew County who was legally carrying a firearm. The slain shooter appears to have acted alone.

"I've been a police officer most of my life," Ison told The New York Times. "Still, this is incredibly shocking, to not only me but our entire community."

