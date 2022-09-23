3 people gunned down in Chicago suburb before shooter found dead in burning home

Three people were gunned down in a quiet Chicago suburb on Friday before the alleged shooter was found dead inside a burning home, authorities said.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 6:35 a.m. CDT in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, in Oak Forest, which is about 27 miles south of central Chicago, officials said.

That's where they found "two victims in the driveway and a third victim in the roadway south of the home" as all "three victims sustained gunshot wounds," Oak Forest police said in a statement.

Officers "pulled victims into their patrol units and transported them to a safer area to render aid" before "a juvenile child was sent out of the home and evacuated," the police said.

"A short time later, officers on the scene observed smoke coming from the home and flames appearing in the front window of the house. After the fire was extinguished, emergency personnel entered the home," police said.

A fourth body was found inside that burning house and that person “is believed, at this time, to be the offender in this case,” police said.

Local residents were were urged to shelter in place.

But three hours later, Oak Forest authorities said all was clear: "There is no longer a threat to the community."

The three shooting victims found outside were all pronounced dead at hospitals, police said.

The victims were not immediately identified, pending next-of- kin notification.

The gunfire and blaze happened about 50 miles south of downtown Highland Park, where a sniper allegedly killed seven people at a Fourth of July parade 2 1/2 months ago.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

