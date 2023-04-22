3 people hurt in overnight house fire in Greensburg

Three people were hurt in an overnight house fire in Greensburg.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the fire happened at around 1 a.m. on Clawson Avenue.

Three people were taken to UPMC Mercy for injuries sustained in the fire, officials said. There’s no word on their conditions.

It’s unknown at this time how many people were in the house when the blaze broke out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

