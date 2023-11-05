3 people, including a 16-year-old boy, shot in Gage Park, police say

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot while standing on the street late Saturday night in Gage Park, according to Chicago police.

Police said a man fired shots at about 11:17 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Christiana Avenue, injuring three people. The Chicago Fire Department transported the 16-year-old, who was shot in the right leg, to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her left leg, and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. A 24-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in his abdomen. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said no suspects are in custody and that they are investigating the shooting.

rjohnson@chicagotribune.com