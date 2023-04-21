3 people, including security guard, shot outside of restaurant and bar on Edgewood

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Edgewood Avenue that injured three people.

According to APD, on Friday around 12:30 a.m., a large crowd was outside Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar on the sidewalk.

Gunshots erupted, and three people were shot. Two men and one woman.

Police said one of the victims was a security guard. Two of the other victims drove themselves to Grady Hospital.

There are no reported deaths and no word on the condition of the victims.

Police said there are two possible shooters, but investigators are still working to determine all of the details surrounding the incident.

