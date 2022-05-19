3 people indicted on murder charges

May 19—A Trinity man who police say confessed to killing a Huntsville man in 1995 was one of three people indicted on murder charges by a Morgan County grand jury recently.

Johnny Dwight Whited, 55, called Decatur police on Nov. 18, 2020, and confessed to the April 25, 1995, shooting death of Christopher Alvin Dailey, 26, according to police. Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam said in an affidavit that Whited provided information about the murder and was willing to show detectives the crime scene.

"Detectives met with Whited who reenacted the crime to detectives and provided corroborated information about the murder," the affidavit said.

Whited's bond was set at $15,000 and he was released on Nov. 27, 2020.

Whited's court-appointed attorney, Griff Belser, said at the time he believes his client's bail wasn't set higher because his client is not seen as a risk to flee.

"He has strong ties to the area and there's no flight risk with his health issues," Belser said.

In two other murder indictments, Joshua Allen Jones, 39, of Decatur, remained in Morgan County Jail on Wednesday with bail set at $250,000. He is accused of fatally shooting Landon Ellis Borden, 31, of Decatur. Jones and Borden were acquaintances, police said.

Police said Borden was shot at his home at 1511 Chestnut St. S.E. at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020, and transported to a local hospital where he died. Four days later, Jones turned himself in at the Decatur Police Department. The indictment also lists a manslaughter charge against Jones.

A Hartselle woman indicted in the shooting death of a man at her residence in the Flint community told investigators she shot him because she was "tired of him attacking her," according to an affidavit.

Mary Evelyn Hamm, 61, of 93 Sage Private Drive, was charged with murder in the Oct. 16, 2020, shooting death of Bruce Everett Cox. According to court records, Cox was 54 and a resident of Decatur.

Hamm remained in the county jail Wednesday with bail set at $50,000, according to jail records. An arraignment for Hamm has been set for Tuesday.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said the past two years have been challenging years for his office and lawmen in Decatur and Morgan County in connection with working homicides.

"The District Attorney's Office is continually processing these cases to work them through the system," he said. "I'm glad we were able to move these cases forward and look forward to presenting them to a jury, if necessary."

