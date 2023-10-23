UPDATE: 3 people injured after fight in Dayton Saturday evening

Oct. 22—Three people were hospitalized after an assault in downtown Dayton on Saturday evening.

Dayton Police and Fire responded to the 100 block of North Main Street at the Premier Health Center building on reports of a general fire alarm around 5 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The first-arriving Dayton Fire Department (DFD) crew was on scene within five minutes and went inside the building to investigate the source of the alarm, a statement from Capt. Brad French with the DFD, said.

Shortly after entering the structure, the crew found an injured security guard and a man who attacked the fire department crew, he added.

An emergency "99″ request was issued by the fire department which brought police resources as well as additional fire crews.

The fire alarm was determined to be a false alarm.

After the suspect was subdued, medical care was given to the injured security guard, DFD crew members that sustained injuries in the encounter and the male subject who had assaulted the crew, French said.

Dayton Fire Department medic units removed three total patients to local hospitals.

Three medics were requested at one point, according to a 911 call log from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The call log said North Main Street and Second Street were shut down as well.

Dayton police searched the remainder of the building and arrested the male subject.

Multiple charges from Dayton police are pending in this incident.

"The incident remains under active investigation, and further updates will be provided by the Dayton Police Department," French said.