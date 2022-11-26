3 people injured in Hawthorne shooting

Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting in Hawthorne on Friday night that injured three people, police said.

Officers responded to a report of 10 gunshots near Rosecrans and Yukon avenues about 10:40 p.m., police said.

The three gunshot victims were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. All three are expected to survive, police said.

The shooting is believed to be connected to a large gathering nearby and may include multiple suspects, police said.

Video from ABC-7 shows a man on a gurney being wheeled out of a 7-Eleven not far from the intersection. Several blocks were blocked off with caution tape.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.