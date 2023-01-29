3 people injured in late night crash on McKees Rocks Bridge

At least three people were injured in a late night car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

According to Allegheny County 911, the accident happened just before midnight.

Three people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said.

There’s no word on the conditions of those who were hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tyre Nichols death: Memphis’ SCORPION police unit permanently deactivated Minivan crashes in Edgewood during police chase, 2 people arrested after fleeing on foot Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York VIDEO: Demonstrators gather in Pittsburgh in response to Tyre Nichols’ death DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts