3 people injured in northwest Miami-Dade shooting, cops say. Police are investigating

A shootout in the streets of northwest Miami-Dade sent three men to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The motive is unknown, and police are now searching for the culprits.

“Many bullets were fired today,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 64th Street in Model City, Zabaleta said. Two rifles were found at the scene along with three injured men who were taken to a local trauma center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The injured are expected to survive, he said. It is unknown how many shots were fired.

Police learned the hail of gunfire began with two groups of people shooting at each other — one group was inside a dark-colored SUV and the other standing outside. It’s unknown who shot first, but the wounded men were all inside the SUV.

The driver of the SUV and the vehicle itself remain at large. Detectives have detained one person and are questioning them. It’s unclear whether they played a role in the shooting or will face charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about the SUV or the shooting to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Miami Herald Reporter Charles Rabin contributed to this report.