3 people injured in overnight shootings in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating three overnight shootings that started just hours after a public forum featuring the finalists for the city’s next police chief.

Police had made one arrest by Friday morning.

At 9:41 p.m. Thursday officers were sent to a local hospital after a man walked in with a gunshot wound. Police think that shooting took place on Pridwen Circle. Police did not describe the man’s injuries but said they did not appear life threatening.

At around 12:25 a.m. officers responded to a shooting on Joseph Drive and found a man who had been shot several times.

In that case, Jacob Devone Green, 68, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard. They found a man who had been shot, and he was taken to a hospital

Police ask anyone with information about any of these shootings to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919- 834-HELP or to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

As of May 18, police had reported 32 people injured by shootings in the city this year.

The overnight shootings came after a virtual forum Thursday evening featuring the three finalists to succeed retiring Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. Her last day is June 30.

