5 dead after multiple shootings in Indianapolis this weekend

Five people are dead after multiple incidents of gunfire in Indianapolis this weekend.

A man was fatally shot on North College Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday , the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to 1957 N. College Ave. just after 7:40 p.m. found the man. An Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services crew arrived and pronounced him dead, police said.

Just after 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police found a man with gunshot wounds at 4060 Alsace Place. IEMS transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police also are investigating two shooting victims found dead outside of 4007 Stratford Ct. on Sunday morning.

The Saturday and Sunday incidents follow a fatal shooting on Indianapolis’ west side Friday evening.

IMPD said the Friday shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West St. Clair Street, near the intersection North Tibbs Avenue and 10th Street, just after 5 p.m. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he died, police said.

Other weekend shootings in the city left people injured.

On Friday evening, police IMPD officers responded to a report of a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound at Community Hospital East, 1500 N. Ritter Ave. The victim was in critical condition.

Later that night, police were on the scene of a person shot at 1215 S. Girls School Road. The victim was in stable condition at a local hospital in stable condition. In another incident, a person was listed in critical condition after being shot at 1441 Orange Street.

Saturday morning, police were on the scene of a person shot at 5130 E. 32nd St. The victim was in stable condition.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday IMPD responded to a report of two people being shot on North Emerson Avenue on Indianapolis' northeast side. One was listed in stable condition, and the other was in critical condition Sunday morning, police said.

Also Saturday night, officers were at IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 N Senate Ave., where a person walked in with a gunshot wound.

Police on Sunday morning also were investigating an incident in which two people were shot at Broad Ripple and Guilford avenues, and another at 6850 E. 21st St. Both victims of the Broad Ripple and Guilford avenues shooting are in stable condition. The person shot on East 21st Street is listed in critical condition.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Five dead after shootings in Indianapolis this weekend