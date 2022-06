Three people were killed and one was critically injured after a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:36 a.m. near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, Portsmouth police said in a Twitter post.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back at pilotonline.com for updates.

