3 people killed, 2 injured in shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, authorities said.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night at a home near the 600th block of 40th Place, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV of Milwaukee.

The two injured victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. It's unclear what their conditions were as of Wednesday morning. Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Kenosha, Wis., on Oct. 19, 2021. (WTMJ)

"We are not actively seeking any suspects," the Kenosha Police Department said in a tweet. "A police presence remains on scene conducting investigative and evidence work."

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Kenosha was the site of a fatal shooting last year during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake, who is Black, was paralyzed below his waist.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with killing two protesters and injuring a third. His trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1.