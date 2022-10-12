3 people killed across Harrison County in 24 hours. Coroner IDs two homicide victims.

Three people were killed across Harrison County in the last 24 hours, two in separate homicides and one in a camper fire.

Charles Reuben Bullock of Saucier was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest outside of his residence Tuesday in Saucier, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald.

Bullock’s nephew, who lives on the same property but in a different home, was arrested in the 57-year-old man’s killing.

In a separate homicide case, Jeneation Lewis was gunned down in a vehicle outside of the Country Quick Stop on County Farm Road in Gulfport.

Lewis, 36, is a Gulfport resident and apparently died of multiple gunshot wounds, Switzer said.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said a SWAT Team on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the killing of Lewis. John William Anderson is held without bond on a felony murder charge.

Switzer responded to a fatal camper fire about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of 31st Avenue in Gulfport.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was staying in the camper and helping the owner renovate the roof and flooring.

He likely died of smoke inhalation, Switzer said, but an autopsy will be performed later this week. No foul play is suspected.