3 people killed in fiery wrong-way wreck on New England highway

Three people were killed late Wednesday night in a fiery wrong-way wreck on a highway in Portland, Maine, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling south on the northbound side of the Maine Turnpike in Portland shortly before 10 p.m. learned a 2018 Honda Civic had struck a 2020 Ford F-150 before crashing head-on into a 2013 Toyota Rav4, according to Maine State Police.

The driver of the Ford wasn’t hurt, but the Honda and Toyota both burst into flames after colliding near mile marker 48, leaving a total of three people dead.

State police said there was one person in the Toyota and two people in the wrong-way vehicle. Their names haven’t been released.

“The triple fatality crash continues to be investigated by the Maine State Police in collaboration with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta who will identify the three occupants of the vehicles involved,” a statement shared by law enforcement officials read.

Video shared with WGME-TV showed flames shooting from the vehicle and traffic at a standstill.

The South Portland and Scarborough fire departments, as well as the Maine Turnpike Authority, assisted at the scene as the highway was closed for two hours after the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

