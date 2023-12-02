3 people killed, including 13-year-old, in two overnight Columbus shootings

Three people were killed, including a juvenile, in two shooting incidents Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Columbus police said 13-year-old Tauron Durham died after he was taken to the hospital following a shooting at about 11:51 p.m. in the 700 block of Stelzer Road, which is near John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Another unnamed individual, a male, also died at the scene. A third victim, an unnamed male juvenile, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

In the second incident, 46-year-old Malik S. Islam was found around 12:10 a.m. Saturday lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Cornell Street on the city's Northeast Side, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital and died. Police said that Islam was talking to someone when he was shot.

Anyone with information on either incident should call the Columbus police homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

