Officials on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a Mohave Valley house fire three weeks ago on Dec. 10.

The victims of the deadly fire were confirmed to be Alexander Galvez, 54; Janell Norris, 53; and Meryia Loftin, 20, who was pregnant at the time of the fire, officials said.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Dec. 10, deputies responded to a fire at a residence in the 2100 block of Lone Star Drive in Mohave Valley.

Upon arrival, officials observed that the home was "fully engulfed," and that a neighboring residence was also catching fire, according to official reports. Fire personnel soon arrived and began extinguishing the fire, the report stated.

According to investigators, one occupant, an unidentified 20-year-old male, had managed to exit the house during the fire and was later located by authorities. The man said his fiancee and parents were inside the home, officials said.

The man was then taken to Valley View Medical Center for his injuries. He was later taken to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment, the report stated.

After the blaze was extinguished, investigators found the bodies of Galvez, Norris and Loftin inside the home, the report concluded. The cause of the fire had not yet been determined, police said.

Just one week after this fire, another house fire in the same county occurred on Dec. 16 in Bullhead City and five children died in the blaze. According to officials, the five children, who were all related, were killed when a fire broke out on the first floor of the two-story home, presumably trapping the children in the upstairs bedroom.

According to police, no adults were home when the Bullhead City fire occurred. Neighbors reportedly attempted rescue efforts and placed an extension ladder to the upstairs bedroom of the duplex structure. Police were still investigating the cause of the Bullhead City fire.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 people killed in Mohave Valley house fire identified