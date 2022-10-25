Police: Double homicide-suicide investigation underway in Gaston County after 3 found dead in car

Two men and a woman were found shot to death inside a car near Dallas in Gaston County Monday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services. Initial reports indicated that the shooting and a car crash happened before 1:30 p.m., police said. A social media post at 1:50 p.m. showed the car that had crashed in the yard. No one reported anything to the police until 3:13 pm., police said.

Officials said the car that was in a yard was still running when officers got to the scene. Three people were found shot to death inside of it. Bullet holes were also in the driver’s window.

The backseat passenger, David James Bright, 34, of Kings Mountain, shot the driver, Darlene Hardin, 57, also of Kings Mountain, and the front-seat passenger, Benjamin Barett Simmons, 65, of Gastonia. Bright died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene where multiple police cars and officers were investigating.

This is an ongoing investigation.

