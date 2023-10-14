3 people killed in shooting at party, Denver police say

Three people were killed and three others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a party in Denver, authorities said.

Police were called to an "industrial storefront" on East 39th Avenue around 1:37 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. One person was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the Denver Police said in a statement.

Five other shooting victims self-transported to hospitals. Two of them died and the others are expected to survive, according to police.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Authorities said preliminary information indicates that there was a party occurring when "shots were fired from at least two firearms."

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com