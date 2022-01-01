3 people missing and nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire

Motley Fool
Technology investors experienced a tale of "two markets" over the second half of 2021. While mega-cap technology stocks like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) chugged higher along with the market indices, investors in SPAC stocks and small-to-mid cap tech stocks have fallen as much as 80% below their highs. The more these smaller tech companies fall, the more tempting it might become for investors to flock to these big tech companies, seen as "safe" because they continue to show strength.