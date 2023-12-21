3 people named to replace Dave Landwehr, Barbara Avery and Morgan Fuller on Brown County Board

GREEN BAY - The Brown County Board named three people to fill vacant seats in parts of Hobart, Allouez and Bellevue.

Kevin Gannon was chosen by Board Chair Pat Buckley to replace Dave Landwehr in District 12. Landwehr resigned from the seat because he is moving out of state. Buckley chose Nick Dagneau to take over as the County Board member for District 14 after Barbara Avery resigned for personal reasons. They were sworn in Wednesday night.

The Brown County clerk had put out a call in November for anyone interested in filling Landwehr and Avery's seats to submit letters of interest.

Salvador Sierra was picked to finish Morgan Fuller's term in District 15. Fuller announced her resignation because her family is moving to another district. Her last day is Dec. 31. Sierra will step into the role Jan. 3.

District 12 is made up of parts of southern Hobart, Lawrence, southern De Pere and western Rockland. District 14 represents Allouez south of Mission Road. Western Bellevue and Allouez, north of Mission Road, make up District 15.

Gannon, Dagneau and Sierra will serve through the rest of the term up to the April 2 election, though each have filed papers to run for the seats in the election.

Gannon is an investment banker at Cornerstone Business Services. He has a bachelor's degree in production operations management from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Dagneau runs the finance department at Gustman Chevrolet Sales. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from St. Norbert College.

Sierra is an insurance agent at United Healthcare and has a bachelor's degree in business administration from UW-Green Bay.

It isn't unusual for the County Board chairman to have to replace someone near the end of the term. Buckley this fall appointed Chris Zirbel of Ashwaubenon to replace Randy Schultz to represent District 21.

More: Brown County board chair looks to replace two members: Dave Landwehr, Barbara Avery

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Brown County Board chair picks 3 to replace Landwehr, Avery, Fuller