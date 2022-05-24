Police: Woman with child in car arrested after stabbing another woman at Mattapan gas station

Boston police arrested a woman who they say stabbed another woman early Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened at the Mobil gas station on Blue Hill Avenue, right across the street from a police substation. Police say officers found a woman who had been stabbed outside the gas station just before 2 a.m. She was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, Quasaia Smith, 22, of Dorchester, was still on scene, according to police. Officers asked her several times to get out of her car, but she allegedly refused. Police then had to force their way in to arrest her and discovered a child in the car. A gas station attendant told Boston 25 he saw two women fighting right before police arrived.

“There was two ladies who came in and was fighting right here,” said Ewart Smith. “And after a while they went outside. I look on the camera and I saw both of them running and one was running the other to do some fighting.”

Police say the suspect is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was not injured. We’ve also learned one police officer was taken to the hospital for a minor injury, but has already been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW