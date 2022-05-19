3 people rushed to hospital after stabbing inside Homewood North apartment

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a stabbing inside an apartment in Homewood North.

Officers responded to the apartment in the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Another woman and a man were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unknown what led up to the stabbing, or if there are any suspects.

