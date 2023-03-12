3 people shot, 1 airlifted to hospital after altercation in park, Newton County deputies say
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot and one person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Covington.
Deputies said the shooting was the result of an altercation in a park at the Fairview Estates Subdivision.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted with this shooting, said the shooting victims made their way to a Shell Gas Station on Salem Road in Conyers before one of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.
A suspect is still on the loose, according to deputies.
Deputies said all three victims are stable.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer is headed to the scene to learn the latest on this shooting.
