3 people shot, 1 airlifted to hospital after altercation in park, Newton County deputies say

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot and one person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Covington.

Deputies said the shooting was the result of an altercation in a park at the Fairview Estates Subdivision.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted with this shooting, said the shooting victims made their way to a Shell Gas Station on Salem Road in Conyers before one of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.

A suspect is still on the loose, according to deputies.

Deputies said all three victims are stable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is headed to the scene to learn the latest on this shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: