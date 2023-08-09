3 people shot during Miami-Dade street race. Police say the gunman is now behind bars

A man is behind bars Wednesday after being accused of shooting three people during a street race near I-95 in South Florida over the weekend.

Miami-Dade police identified Micheal Trillo, 20, as the gunman in the Sunday morning shooting in Golden Glades. Trillo was charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting a deadly missile and one count of possession of a weapon while committing an offense, according to court records.

In January, Trillo, who lives in Opa-locka, faced a slew of charges related drag racing, though most were dropped, court records show. He did, however, receive five years of probation for a fleeing or eluding police charge.

The shooting occurred at Northwest 146th Avenue and Seventh Avenue during an “intersection takeover,” according to police. That happens when street racers block off roads to show off stunts like drifting.

A video posted to Instagram from the scene shows a white Dodge pulling a stunt but hitting a dark-colored Mustang in the process. Moments later, a man aimed a gun at the moving vehicle and fired several shots.

The video also captured observers running as the man sprayed the hail of bullets. A 20-year-old woman and two men, aged 19 and 20, were struck by the bullets, police say.

One of the victims, according to police, was a bystander watching the stunts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman — and one of the men — to Ryder Trauma Center. The pair were in stable condition on Sunday. The other man was later transferred from Hialeah Hospital to Ryder Trauma Center, but his condition remains unknown.

Trillo is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.