3 people shot at gas station, nearby apartment complex in Brookhaven, police say
Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Brookhaven Friday night, according to police.
Officers were called to a QuikTrip on Buford Hwy. NE after a 911 caller said several people had been shot.
When they arrived at the gas station, they found two men who had been shot. Officers provided the men with first aid until paramedics arrived.
While investigating at a nearby apartment complex, officers found a third man who had also been shot.
All three men were taken to the hospital and are stable.
It is unclear if all three men were shot at the gas station.
Police have not released any details about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.
