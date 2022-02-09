3 gunshot victims, including child, arrive at UNC hospital in bullet-riddled, smoking car

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Mebane on Wednesday morning that injured a child and two others.

Three victims showed up at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus with gunshot wounds, according to CBS17, which reported the incident first. It reported the incident happened on Interstate 40 near where it merges with Interstate 85 outside Mebane.

“The vehicle they arrived [at the hospital] in had multiple bullet holes and a smoking engine,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Officials did not comment on the severity of the injuries, or specify the ages of the victims, but did confirm one was a child.

Two of those shot were taken from the Hillsborough hospital to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.