3 people shot, including juvenile, in Pasco home invasion robbery, deputies say

Three people were shot, including a juvenile, in a Friday morning home invasion robbery in Land O’Lakes, deputies said.

Multiple people forced their way into the home in the Lake Padgett area about 5 a.m. and shot three people, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. The people who were shot were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident was not random, the people involved knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:15 a.m. to provide more details. The news conference will be streamed on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.